Terremoto, nuova fortissima scossa in Grecia. «Avvertita in tutto il Sud Italia»
Nuova fortissima scossa nel Peloponneso, in Grecia, nel pomeriggio. L'Ingv ha registrato una magnitudo di 6.0 a sud dell'isola di Zante come già avvenuto qualche giorno fa. Il sisma ha avuto luogo alle 16.12 a profondità di soli dieci chilometri ed è stato avvertito chiaramente in tutto il Meridione. Commenti di persone spaventate sui social network in Puglia, Calabria e Sicilia orientale. Non si hanno ancora notizie di danni.

Terremoto a Trapani, scossa magnitudo 3.1 nella notte    
Video
Grecia, la scossa di terremoto durante la diretta televisiva
Durante la diretta tv arriva il terremoto: è accaduto in Grecia, dove un sisma di magnitudo...
